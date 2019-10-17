Analysts Set WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Target Price at $9.00

WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS WIMHY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.58. 14,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,834. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.21.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR Company Profile

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

