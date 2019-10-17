Analysts Set United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) PT at $15.87

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.87.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on X. Macquarie cut United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on United States Steel in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:X traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 12,844,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,696,878. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 3.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $29.84.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 115.6% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 72,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 201.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 12,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 59.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

