Analysts Set Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) Target Price at $9.50

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PTI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTI traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.73. 19,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,260. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $10.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -0.58.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Proteostasis Therapeutics will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTI. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 61.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 373,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 142,446 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $189,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 445.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 142,958 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

About Proteostasis Therapeutics

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. The company's lead product candidates include cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators comprising PTI-428, an amplifier, which has completed Phase II study; and PTI-801, a third generation corrector molecule and PTI-808, a potentiator molecule, which has completed Phase I study.

