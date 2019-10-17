Analysts Set Prosiebensat 1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) Price Target at €17.93

Prosiebensat 1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €17.90 ($20.81).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSM. UBS Group set a €18.20 ($21.16) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Shares of PSM stock traded up €0.15 ($0.17) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €12.95 ($15.06). The company had a trading volume of 1,277,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €12.64 and a 200-day moving average of €13.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 12-month low of €10.66 ($12.40) and a 12-month high of €21.92 ($25.49).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

