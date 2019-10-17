Analysts Set KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target at $23.61

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.61.

Several research firms recently commented on KEY. Nomura set a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 10,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $194,724.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 99,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $1,825,981.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,663.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 202.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,976,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,084,056. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.