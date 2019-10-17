Analysts Set Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) Price Target at $33.50

Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Conn’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

In other news, insider Brian Daly sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $234,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,014. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd Renaud sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $74,010.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,928.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 775,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,726,000 after acquiring an additional 18,788 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 186,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 129,617 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 141,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $795,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

CONN stock opened at $26.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average is $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $735.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.12. Conn’s has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $33.04.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $401.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.10 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

