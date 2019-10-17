Analysts Set Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) PT at $10.00

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRFS. Zacks Investment Research raised BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup cut BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BBA Icatu Securities raised BRF from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut BRF from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Get BRF alerts:

BRFS stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.57. 125,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,318,201. BRF has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.21.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. BRF had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that BRF will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in BRF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,484,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,679,000 after purchasing an additional 179,028 shares during the period. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in BRF in the second quarter worth about $3,061,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BRF in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in BRF in the second quarter worth about $10,914,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BRF by 19,847.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 111,937 shares during the period. 10.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.