Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Air France KLM (AF)

Air France KLM (EPA: AF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/15/2019 – Air France KLM was given a new €10.00 ($11.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/15/2019 – Air France KLM was given a new €12.40 ($14.42) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2019 – Air France KLM was given a new €8.10 ($9.42) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/10/2019 – Air France KLM was given a new €11.00 ($12.79) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/4/2019 – Air France KLM was given a new €11.00 ($12.79) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/1/2019 – Air France KLM was given a new €12.00 ($13.95) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2019 – Air France KLM was given a new €10.00 ($11.63) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/30/2019 – Air France KLM was given a new €9.37 ($10.90) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/30/2019 – Air France KLM was given a new €12.00 ($13.95) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2019 – Air France KLM was given a new €12.00 ($13.95) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/19/2019 – Air France KLM was given a new €10.00 ($11.63) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/16/2019 – Air France KLM was given a new €10.00 ($11.63) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/16/2019 – Air France KLM was given a new €9.37 ($10.90) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/13/2019 – Air France KLM was given a new €12.00 ($13.95) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2019 – Air France KLM was given a new €11.00 ($12.79) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2019 – Air France KLM was given a new €9.37 ($10.90) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/9/2019 – Air France KLM was given a new €11.00 ($12.79) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/27/2019 – Air France KLM was given a new €10.00 ($11.63) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

AF traded down €0.03 ($0.03) on Thursday, hitting €10.24 ($11.90). The company had a trading volume of 2,308,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. Air France KLM SA has a 52-week low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a 52-week high of €14.65 ($17.03). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.73.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

