Analysts Expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.50 Million

Brokerages expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to post $91.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rambus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $99.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $89.00 million. Rambus posted sales of $99.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year sales of $384.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $377.40 million to $401.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $403.11 million, with estimates ranging from $395.00 million to $427.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $58.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

RMBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $13.10 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

RMBS traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $13.53. The company had a trading volume of 235,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 7.48. Rambus has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $14.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, SVP Jae Kim sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $42,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,970.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Kissner sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $93,478.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,106 shares of company stock valued at $607,511 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Rambus by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 170,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Rambus by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 377,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 222,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Rambus by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

