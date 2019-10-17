Analysts Expect NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) to Post $0.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NIC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. NIC posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NIC will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NIC.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. NIC had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EGOV. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson cut NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub cut NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NIC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of EGOV stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.14. The stock had a trading volume of 286,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,262. NIC has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, Director William M. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of NIC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $209,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGOV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIC in the second quarter worth about $10,282,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NIC by 65.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,387,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,259,000 after acquiring an additional 549,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in NIC by 137.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 797,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,231,000 after acquiring an additional 461,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NIC by 59.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,122,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,004,000 after acquiring an additional 419,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in NIC in the second quarter worth about $3,071,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

