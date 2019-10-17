Analysts Expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $578.40 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will report $578.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $557.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $613.56 million. Generac reported sales of $559.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Generac had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 target price on shares of Generac and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.60.

NYSE GNRC opened at $86.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.90 and a 200-day moving average of $67.66. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. Generac has a 12 month low of $45.43 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 7,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $542,015.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Russell S. Minick sold 10,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $763,342.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,755.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

