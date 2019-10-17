Analysts Expect Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Blackstone Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.57. Blackstone Group posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Group will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Blackstone Group.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. S&P Equity Research lowered Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer lowered Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Blackstone Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.44.

BX traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.81. 1,292,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,537,302. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.50. Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $26.88 and a 12-month high of $55.17. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In related news, insider Christopher Striano sold 7,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $337,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,250.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,129,966 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $299,006,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 694,319 shares of company stock worth $5,581,544 and sold 9,161,966 shares worth $300,689,747. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 127.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,212,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $720,137,000 after buying an additional 9,085,152 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at $234,576,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 2,994.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,099,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,230,000 after buying an additional 3,967,214 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 92.0% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,050,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,868,000 after buying an additional 982,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at $25,941,000. Institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

