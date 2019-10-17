Analysts Expect AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) will announce ($1.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.77) and the lowest is ($1.47). AnaptysBio reported earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 77.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter. AnaptysBio’s revenue was up 4900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANAB. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $140.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.63.

Shares of ANAB stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,833. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average of $57.96. The stock has a market cap of $915.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.50. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $87.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,047,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,705,000 after purchasing an additional 35,252 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,681,000 after purchasing an additional 242,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,985,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,001,000 after purchasing an additional 65,527 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 25,030.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 937,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,881,000 after purchasing an additional 147,292 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

