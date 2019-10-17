Analysts Anticipate Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will report $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Korn Ferry reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $484.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KFY shares. Sidoti dropped their target price on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Korn Ferry to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 target price on Korn Ferry and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE KFY traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.38. The company had a trading volume of 64,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,188. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 421.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Integre Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 40.3% during the second quarter. Integre Asset Management LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

