Analysts Anticipate J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for J.Jill’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.12. J.Jill posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 27th.

On average, analysts expect that J.Jill will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for J.Jill.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. J.Jill had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $180.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised J.Jill from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J.Jill has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.82.

Shares of J.Jill stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.81. 268,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $75.75 million, a P/E ratio of 2.51, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 3.36. J.Jill has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in J.Jill by 2.2% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,520,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 74.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 960,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 408,992 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the second quarter valued at about $759,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the second quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 1,203.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 161,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

