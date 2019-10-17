Analysts Anticipate Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) to announce ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cerus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Cerus also posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerus will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cerus.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 85.73% and a negative net margin of 98.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CERS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cerus in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Cerus in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

CERS remained flat at $$4.41 during midday trading on Monday. 40,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,526. The company has a market cap of $603.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Cerus has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $7.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average is $5.37.

In other news, Director Timothy B. Anderson sold 9,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $50,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,657.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $159,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,903 shares of company stock valued at $394,513. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERS. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 1,108.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 18,851 shares in the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

