Analysts Anticipate Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $397.56 Million

Equities analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) to report sales of $397.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $398.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $395.83 million. Carrols Restaurant Group posted sales of $296.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $368.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrols Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In other news, Director Alexander R. Sloane acquired 13,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $100,395.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,793.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard G. Cross sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $125,998.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 185,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,573.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 12.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 354.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 12.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $7.01 on Thursday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $304.39 million, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.64.

Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

