AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

AMSSY stock remained flat at $$22.24 during trading on Wednesday. AMS AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $28.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.90 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Get AMS AG/ADR alerts:

AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMS AG/ADR had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $415.24 million during the quarter.

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells sensor and analog IC solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It provides audio front-ends for personal media players and other mobile consumer devices, as well as standalone amplifiers and telephone integrated circuits (ICs); environmental sensors for appliance, automotive, building technology, consumer, and industrial applications; and light sensors products, including a portfolio of digital ambient light, digital color, proximity detection, light-to-digital, light-to-voltage, and light-to-frequency sensors, as well as linear sensor arrays for intelligent light sensing.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AMS AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMS AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.