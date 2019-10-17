Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Sells $116,145.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $116,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,694 shares in the company, valued at $5,892,908.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

FOLD stock opened at $8.16 on Thursday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 7.09. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.57.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.79% and a negative net margin of 336.41%. The company had revenue of $44.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Amicus Therapeutics’s revenue was up 107.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 50.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $125,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOLD. Cowen set a $31.00 price target on Amicus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.93.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

