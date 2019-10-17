Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $215.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMGN. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $217.28.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,617. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.67. Amgen has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $211.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.58, for a total transaction of $387,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,680.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,671,900 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

