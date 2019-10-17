Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 2.1% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Gifford Fong Associates grew its stake in Amgen by 25.3% during the second quarter. Gifford Fong Associates now owns 67,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,470,000 after buying an additional 13,671 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in Amgen by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 19,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Amgen by 2.8% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 4.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $230.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.28.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,376,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,671,900 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $203.18. The company had a trading volume of 400,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,617. The company has a market cap of $121.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.63 and a 200-day moving average of $186.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $211.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.