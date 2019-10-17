Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,570,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the August 30th total of 7,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $2,793,547.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,671,900 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 21,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.4% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Amgen by 5.0% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $203.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $121.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.63 and its 200-day moving average is $186.67. Amgen has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $211.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen set a $231.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

