AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $12.86 million during the quarter. AmeriServ Financial had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 12.51%.

NASDAQ ASRV opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.14. AmeriServ Financial has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $4.43.

Separately, ValuEngine raised AmeriServ Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

AmeriServ Financial Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks.

