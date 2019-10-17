American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.68.

AMSWA stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,723. American Software has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $494.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.93 and a beta of 0.53.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 million. As a group, research analysts predict that American Software will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Software news, Director Dennis Hogue sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $45,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,057.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 8,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,162 shares of company stock worth $2,768,661. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMSWA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in American Software in the first quarter worth about $168,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Software by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 102,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in American Software in the second quarter worth about $67,000. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

