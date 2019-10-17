American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American River Bankshares is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank in Northern California with 10 full service branches in Sacramento, Sonoma, Placer and Amador Counties as well as two loan production offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bank specializes in giving business owners more REACH by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and lending solutions such as secured and unsecured lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, payroll and merchant card services. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded American River Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of AMRB opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.00. American River Bankshares has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.83 million, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.21.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 million. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 6.16%. Equities research analysts predict that American River Bankshares will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its stake in American River Bankshares by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 22,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its stake in American River Bankshares by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in American River Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,883,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in American River Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in American River Bankshares by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 330,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

