American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 140.3% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $1,774,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,619,732.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 15,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $1,963,712.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,392.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,618,653. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.29. 988,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,257,231. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $96.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.59. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.05 and a fifty-two week high of $129.34.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on American Express from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.15.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

