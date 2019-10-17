American Express (NYSE:AXP) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of American Express in a report issued on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the payment services company will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.12.

Get American Express alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on American Express from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Express to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.15.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $117.41 on Wednesday. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.05 and a 52-week high of $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 15,455 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $1,963,712.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,392.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $1,774,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,619,732.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $4,618,653. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.47%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.