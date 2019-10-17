Amarillo National Bank Purchases New Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Amarillo National Bank purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 18,868 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 103,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 96,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Leerink Swann began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.83. 3,028,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,842,276. The firm has a market cap of $216.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.45 and a 200 day moving average of $82.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.10 and a 12 month high of $87.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

