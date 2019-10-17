Amarillo National Bank Has $340,000 Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Amarillo National Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 286.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,290.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $140.04. The company had a trading volume of 305,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,991,200. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.90 and a twelve month high of $148.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.80.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.