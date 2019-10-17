Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lowered its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 73,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 37,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.87. 1,337,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,080,219. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $66.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average of $48.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.40.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus set a $60.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.26.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

