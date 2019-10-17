Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Nomura boosted their price target on Altice USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Securities lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Altice USA from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Shares of ATUS opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Altice USA has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $30.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.00 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average of $25.71.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Altice USA had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Altice USA’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $396,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,549,652. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Olsen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $810,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth about $242,954,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 62.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,439,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761,763 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth about $95,375,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 25.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,272,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,328 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 50.0% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. 50.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

