Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.43.

ALTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $34.69 on Thursday. Altair Engineering has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $43.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.02.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altair Engineering will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altair Engineering news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $79,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 30,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $992,049.66. Insiders have sold a total of 439,715 shares of company stock worth $15,988,638 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the software’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,751 shares of the software’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,299 shares of the software’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

