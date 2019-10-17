ALS (ASX:ALQ) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.65

ALS Ltd (ASX:ALQ)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.65 and traded as low as $8.09. ALS shares last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 936,688 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of A$7.98 and a 200 day moving average of A$7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.72.

About ALS (ASX:ALQ)

ALS Limited provides analytical testing services in Australia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences segment offers analytical testing and sampling, and remote monitoring services for the environmental, food, pharmaceutical, and consumer products markets. It provides analytical testing data to assist consulting and engineering firms, industries, and governments.

