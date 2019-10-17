Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years.

AGD opened at $9.64 on Thursday. Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $9.49.

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

