Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1,363.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,378.33.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $10.54 on Wednesday, reaching $1,254.18. 514,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,918. The company has a market cap of $843.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,212.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,172.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $970.11 and a 1 year high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 51.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.00, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $338,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.74, for a total value of $66,040.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,887.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,391 shares of company stock valued at $6,502,992 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 34,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,853,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 33.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphabet (GOOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.