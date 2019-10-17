Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.82

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM) (NYSEMKT:AAU)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.82 and traded as high as $0.91. Almaden Minerals shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 6,050 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut Almaden Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.32 million and a P/E ratio of -32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 5.41.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Ixtaca project located in Puebla State, Mexico.

