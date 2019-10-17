Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Short Interest Down 5.5% in September

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the August 30th total of 4,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Allstate stock opened at $107.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.46. Allstate has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $109.55.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allstate will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allstate news, EVP Susan L. Lees sold 27,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $2,994,495.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,757,769.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Steven E. Shebik sold 35,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.64, for a total value of $3,628,850.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,476 shares in the company, valued at $12,589,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,783 shares of company stock worth $10,472,581. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. United Bank boosted its stake in Allstate by 5.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 17,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Allstate by 15.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,019,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,015,000 after purchasing an additional 139,584 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth $206,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Allstate by 30.6% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Allstate by 24.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 781,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,620,000 after purchasing an additional 153,725 shares in the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $125.00 price target on Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allstate from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.38.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

