Allied Healthcare Products Inc (NASDAQ:AHPI) Short Interest Update

Allied Healthcare Products Inc (NASDAQ:AHPI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the August 30th total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Allied Healthcare Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of AHPI opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62. Allied Healthcare Products has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $2.80.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company's respiratory care/anesthesia products comprise air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products include aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, and portable suction equipment.

