Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:AZSEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:AZSEY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of AZSEY opened at $23.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.15. Allianz has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $100.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:AZSEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Allianz had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $30.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allianz will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

