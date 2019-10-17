Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.21 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.08 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 46.72%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alliance Data Systems to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $23 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $123.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Alliance Data Systems has a twelve month low of $116.68 and a twelve month high of $223.76.

Alliance Data Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 14.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADS shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Buckingham Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.36.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, CFO Timothy P. King sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total transaction of $406,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

