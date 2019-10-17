Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Allegiant Travel to post earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter. Allegiant Travel has set its FY 2019 guidance at $13.50-14.25 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.34). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $491.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Allegiant Travel to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $151.11 on Thursday. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $98.18 and a 12 month high of $157.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.17.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $144,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,363.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 40,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total value of $6,288,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,889,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,126,602.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,731 shares of company stock valued at $6,578,796 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

