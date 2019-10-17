ALIS (ALIS) Trading 25% Higher Over Last Week

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded up 38.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last seven days, ALIS has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar. ALIS has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $11.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALIS token can currently be bought for $0.0282 or 0.00000347 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012379 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00230633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.01102247 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000791 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00030489 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00090180 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ALIS Profile

ALIS’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,387,437 tokens. ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ALIS is /r/alis and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ALIS is alismedia.jp

Buying and Selling ALIS

ALIS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

