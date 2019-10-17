Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ALGN. Bank of America lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.27.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $211.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.20 and a 200-day moving average of $250.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $169.84 and a 12-month high of $339.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.00.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Align Technology will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.64, for a total transaction of $1,776,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 4,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $746,347.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,157 shares of company stock valued at $7,976,448 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

