Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $243.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $245.00 to $243.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Alibaba Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $215.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Macquarie set a $226.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America set a $233.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $223.04.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $176.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,716,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,930,102. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $449.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.27. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $129.77 and a twelve month high of $195.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $114.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.65 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 24.40%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 194.6% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

