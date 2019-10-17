Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Up 6%

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) shares shot up 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.63 and last traded at $20.31, 6,214,820 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 68% from the average session volume of 3,692,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.16.

Several research firms have recently commented on AA. BMO Capital Markets set a $35.00 price target on Alcoa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alcoa from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average of $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Corp will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

