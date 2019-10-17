Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Trading 0.7% Higher

Alcanna Inc (TSE:CLIQ)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.44 and last traded at C$4.44, 48,675 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 56% from the average session volume of 111,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.41.

Separately, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Alcanna from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Monday, August 12th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.98.

Alcanna Inc engages in the retail of wines, beers, spirits, and cannabis in North America. As of March 14, 2019, it operated 236 stores in Alberta, British Columbia, and Alaska; and 5 cannabis retail stores under the Nova Cannabis brand in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

