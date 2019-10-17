Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of AKBTY opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Akbank T.A.S. has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $3.13.
Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile
