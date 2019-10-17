Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of AKBTY opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Akbank T.A.S. has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $3.13.

Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile

Akbank T.A.S. provides various banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, and Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfers, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking.

