Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €140.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €140.00 ($162.79) price target from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €161.00 ($187.21) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €161.00 ($187.21) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($155.81) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €136.31 ($158.50).

Shares of AIR stock opened at €119.32 ($138.74) on Tuesday. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($116.24). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €121.06.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

