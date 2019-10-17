Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) versus TOR Minerals International (NYSE:TORM) Head to Head Survey

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) and TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.4% of Air Products & Chemicals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Air Products & Chemicals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.1% of TOR Minerals International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Air Products & Chemicals and TOR Minerals International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Products & Chemicals $8.93 billion 5.29 $1.50 billion $7.45 28.75 TOR Minerals International $39.43 million 0.16 -$850,000.00 N/A N/A

Air Products & Chemicals has higher revenue and earnings than TOR Minerals International.

Profitability

This table compares Air Products & Chemicals and TOR Minerals International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Products & Chemicals 19.14% 15.42% 9.12% TOR Minerals International -5.97% -8.43% -6.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Air Products & Chemicals and TOR Minerals International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Products & Chemicals 0 9 8 0 2.47 TOR Minerals International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Air Products & Chemicals presently has a consensus target price of $238.64, suggesting a potential upside of 11.41%. Given Air Products & Chemicals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Air Products & Chemicals is more favorable than TOR Minerals International.

Dividends

Air Products & Chemicals pays an annual dividend of $4.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. TOR Minerals International does not pay a dividend. Air Products & Chemicals pays out 62.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Air Products & Chemicals has raised its dividend for 36 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Air Products & Chemicals has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TOR Minerals International has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Air Products & Chemicals beats TOR Minerals International on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals. It also designs and manufactures equipment for air separation, hydrocarbon recovery and purification, natural gas liquefaction, and liquid helium and liquid hydrogen transport and storage. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

TOR Minerals International Company Profile

TOR Minerals International, Inc. is a manufacturer and seller of mineral products for use as pigments and extenders, primarily in the manufacture of paints, industrial coatings plastics, and solid surface applications. The Company’s specialty mineral products, which include flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers, engineered fillers, and titanium dioxide (TiO2)-color hybrid pigments, are designed for use in plastics, coatings, paints and catalysts applications, as well as a range of other industrial applications. The Company and its subsidiaries operate in the business of pigment manufacturing and related products in three geographic segments, namely, United States, European and Asian. Its manufacturing plant in the United States is located in Corpus Christi, Texas. HITOX, BARTEX, HALTEX, OPTILOAD and TIOPREM are the products produced at the manufacturing plant. Premium Alumina Trihydrate (ATH) and Boehmite (AMH) products are produced at the Company’s European operation.

