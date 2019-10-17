Agrios Global (CNSX:AGRO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.29

Agrios Global Holdings Ltd (CNSX:AGRO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 8000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51.

Agrios Global Company Profile (CNSX:AGRO)

Agrios Global Holdings Ltd. operates as a data analytics driven agriculture technology and services company. The company leases and manages properties and equipment for eco-sustainable agronomy and provides advisory services to support various aspects of aeroponic cultivation in the cannabis sector. Agrios Global Holdings Ltd.

